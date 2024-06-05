Desjardins Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $49.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 173,801 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after acquiring an additional 633,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 563,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 95,463 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

