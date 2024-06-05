DigiByte 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.21 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $198.42 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,130.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.03 or 0.00695911 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00119300 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008473 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00041801 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00231631 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00062448 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00089956 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,052,533,863 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
