DigiByte 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.21 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $198.42 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,130.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.03 or 0.00695911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00119300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00231631 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00062448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00089956 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,052,533,863 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.