Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.33

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.33 and last traded at $138.20, with a volume of 3024914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.94.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.31. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

