DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,147 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of DocuSign worth $33,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Up 0.1 %

DOCU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. 653,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,440. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.