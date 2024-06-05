Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.500-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0 billion-$32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.4 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.50-7.00 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average of $130.29.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.55.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

