Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-7.000 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average of $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

