Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,994 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $103,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,727 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Up 2.5 %

DCI traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.94. 114,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,911. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

