Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-3.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to ~$3.57-3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.330-3.390 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,700 shares of company stock worth $5,050,727. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

