Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.47

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 755825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,761,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $169,076.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,391.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,721 shares of company stock worth $2,830,475. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dropbox by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after buying an additional 869,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,397,000 after acquiring an additional 790,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,361,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7,701.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 618,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

