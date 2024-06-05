E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Shares Down 3.8%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 389,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,208,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.51% of E-Home Household Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

