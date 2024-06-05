Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. 163,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,212. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

