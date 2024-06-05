Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of ENX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,809. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

