Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 60,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,017. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

