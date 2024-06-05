Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE EVG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,769. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
