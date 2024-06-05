Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EVT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. 40,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,810. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.