Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
ETB traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 26,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,799. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is a Special Dividend?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.