Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

ETY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 45,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

