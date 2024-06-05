Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
ETW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 93,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,668. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $8.49.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
