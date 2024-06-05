Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Unilever by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

