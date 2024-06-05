Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $570,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,779 shares of company stock worth $15,862,204. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $406.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $412.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

