Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

