Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

PYPL stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

