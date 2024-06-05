Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $209.64 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day moving average is $208.04.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

