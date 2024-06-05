Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

