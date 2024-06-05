Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
Edgewell Personal Care has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
