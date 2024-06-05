Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Edgewell Personal Care has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

