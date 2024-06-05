Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

