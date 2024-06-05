Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,241 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Okta by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Okta by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.62. 385,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,610. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Bank of America raised shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

