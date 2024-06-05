Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases New Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. United Therapeutics makes up 0.0% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,328 shares of company stock worth $40,002,673. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded up $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.47. 47,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,322. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $280.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.85 and a 200 day moving average of $236.34.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

