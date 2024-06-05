Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,132 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $3,489,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,058. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

