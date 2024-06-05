Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes $907,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after buying an additional 32,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.91. 148,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,459. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

