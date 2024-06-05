Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes $913,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,668 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 36.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $179,680,000 after acquiring an additional 687,556 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 655,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,339,000 after purchasing an additional 518,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 665,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,912. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

