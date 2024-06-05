Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.75. 17,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,483. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $162.32 and a 1-year high of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,858. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison



Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

