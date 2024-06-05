Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $326,237,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MongoDB by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $153,990,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.36. 480,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $225.25 and a one year high of $509.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.