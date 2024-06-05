Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Principal Financial Group comprises about 0.0% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $78.91. 80,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

