Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,068 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $281,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $693,318,000 after purchasing an additional 386,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.41. 1,369,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,149. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

