Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.2%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.34. 2,226,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,111,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.