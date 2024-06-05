Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.2%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.34. 2,226,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,111,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.