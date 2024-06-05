EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

ENS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENS

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in EnerSys by 235.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after buying an additional 62,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 750,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.