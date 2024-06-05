Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 22010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.97.
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
