Envista (NYSE:NVST) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Get Envista alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NVST

Envista Trading Down 1.2 %

NVST stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81, a PEG ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.34. Envista has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Envista by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Envista by 33.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.