Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $11.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 544,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

