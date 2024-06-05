Ergo Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. Ergo has a total market cap of $91.39 million and approximately $564,225.16 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00001687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,613.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.00673956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00118067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00041328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.21 or 0.00230698 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00062748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00088664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,638,343 coins and its circulating supply is 75,639,477 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

