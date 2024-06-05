ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 5,817.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,843 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.82% of ESCO Technologies worth $24,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.44. The company had a trading volume of 60,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.42. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $91.98 and a one year high of $118.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

