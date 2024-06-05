Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Down 0.6 %
Euro Tech stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $1.94.
About Euro Tech
