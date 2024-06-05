Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Down 0.6 %

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

