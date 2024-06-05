Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,566.40 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,566.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $25,105.50.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of Expensify stock remained flat at $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 382,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,168. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Expensify by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXFY

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.