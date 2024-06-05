Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,268 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.1% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,242,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average of $108.43. The company has a market cap of $441.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

