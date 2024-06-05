Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 2,136 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 3.0% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $50,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after purchasing an additional 424,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,755 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,821,000 after acquiring an additional 483,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,045,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126,602 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $770,077.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.68. 257,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.61. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $180.15 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.