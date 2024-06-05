Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 379 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,225,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,629,000 after purchasing an additional 57,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.60. 4,038,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,171,391. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.35 and a 200 day moving average of $181.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

