Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 185,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 138,925 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,015,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SJNK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,586. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

