Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

