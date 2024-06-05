FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Andrew (Andy) Brown Acquires 1,961 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew (Andy) Brown acquired 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £8,648.01 ($11,080.09).

FDM Group Stock Performance

Shares of FDM opened at GBX 420 ($5.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 401.35. The company has a market capitalization of £458.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.14 and a beta of 0.89. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 722 ($9.25). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.

FDM Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,729.73%.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Featured Stories

